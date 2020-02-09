1 Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff In NW Oklahoma City
One person was taken into custody, Monday morning after an hours-long standoff in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Fairhill Avenue near North Western Avenue and West Memorial Road. Police said this was some kind of domestic situation that led to shots being fired.
"At some point during their initial contact, shots began to be fired," said Sgt. Jeff Dutton with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "So the officers backed out and started evacuating neighbors and people that they could inside of the home."
Police on scene said they didn't immediately know the relationship between the people that were inside of the home or the what led up to the standoff.
After evacuating people who were also in the home and neighbors, police shut down Fairhill Ave. and several side streets. Officers said they thought there was at least one man inside that could be armed. Police also said there was an arrest warrant for that man, and they were just trying to end the situation peacefully.
Police are expected to release more details about the suspect and what complaints they were arrested on.
This is a developing story.