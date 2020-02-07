News
Police: NW OKC Man, 22, Found Dead In Apparent Homicide
Friday, February 7th 2020, 10:05 AM CST
Updated:
KCTV5
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an apparent homicide Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City.
A family member came home and found a relative deceased in his apartment at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Patrick Parker, had trauma to his body which police think is consistent with a homicide.
OCPD said no arrests have been made at this point.
The investigation is still early and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 405-297-1200.