Police: Son Kills Father In MWC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after they said a son killed his father Wednesday morning at a Midwest City home.
According to authorities, Midwest City police officers responded about 8:45 a.m. to a home near NE 23rd Street and Spencer Road in response to a shooting call. Police said a female caller said her son has shot her husband and ran outside with the gun.
When officers arrived at the home they arrested Kurtis Leon Raines-Haucke after he was identified as the shooter by his mother.
Police found 57-year-old Karl John Haucke dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
"From out initial investigation, it appears the entire family was inside their home when Kurtis shot his father with a handgun. According to the mother and another adult son that was present, Kurtis was acting irrational prior to the shooting," Midwest City police Chief Brandon Clabes said. "After the killing, Kurtis ran outside with the gun, threw it on the ground and came back inside the home. This is the location officers took him into custody without incident."
Raines-Haucke was transported to the MWC Police Department jail and is being held on one complaint of first degree murder.
This is a developing story.