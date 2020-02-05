News
Winter Blast: Snow, Sleet Fall Across Okla.
Wednesday, February 5th 2020, 5:41 AM CST
Updated:
Moderate to heavy snow continues all throughout central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City.
Snow will be heaviest during the morning hours before tapering off briefly around midday.
There may be a second, lighter wave move through this afternoon and evening, before it winds down completely.
The Winter Storm Warning officially lasts through 6 p.m.
There may be more school closings tomorrow as no melting will take place today.
Lows tonight will fall back into the teens, keeping everything frozen.