Local Daycare Pleading For Help Identifying Break In Suspect
An Oklahoma City daycare is asking for the public's help in figuring out who keeps breaking into their facility.
The Nanny McDees Learning Center shares a building with City Church and North West Event Center just off of Northwest Expressway and Macarthur Boulevard.
"The children are like my own children," said day care co-owner Alysia Davenport.
She said the faith-based learning center is like her second home, which is why it was heartbreaking and terrifying to see people invading the space right before the day car opened.
"The first break-in was back in November. They stole a couple of TV's and then they broke in on the 17th of January," said Davenport.
After the first break-in, Davenport decided to install cameras.
"That's when we caught the recent person coming in," said Davenport.
The co-owner said she thinks whoever did this came through different parts of the building, but ultimately took some valuable property and information.
"He stole some computers that have some of my staff's social security numbers [and] banking information," said Davenport.
According to a police report, the suspect also took cash, another TV and checkbooks. However, the staff said they really took their peace of mind.
"We do have kids that show up right at 6:30, and so they could have been in the building as the children were here," said Davenport.
The co-owner said she asked OKC Police to make extra stops in the area, and the owner of the building has taken some other security steps. Right now, she's hoping by sharing the security footage someone can help identify the suspect.
"I'm hoping that if anyone can recognize the person in the video, to please turn them in," said Davenport.
The co-owner said she wants whoever did this to know they took more than just property.
"You're basically stealing not only from the children, but God," said Davenport.
Just last April there was a shooting at an after prom party at the event center, but Davenport doesn't think it's related.
Police said no arrests have been made in that case.