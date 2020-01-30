Police Arrest 2 In Connection With November Homicide In NW OKC
Two people have been arrested this week in connection with a November homicide.
It all began at the Arbor Glenn Apartments in Oklahoma City.
“This was near NW 19th and Meridian and was in reference to a woman who was found inside a vehicle there,” Oklahoma City police Sgt. Megan Morgan said.
The victim was dead at the scene.
“That woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Andrea Pierson. Investigators have been working hard on this case since the case came to them back in November,” Morgan said.
This week, Tavon Railback was arrested and charged with murder.
According to documents, Railback confessed to the killing, because he thought Pierson was setting him up.
A few days before she was killed, Pierson reported she had been robbed at the Springdale Village apartments. She named Railback as a suspect.
Among the evidence at the homicide scene, investigators said they found communications between Pierson and Railback on Pierson's phone.
The conversations were allegedly about the robbery accusations.
According to new search warrants, investigators are looking for additional conversations between the two by requesting records through Facebook.
Meanwhile, Salychia Freeman was also arrested on a murder complaint.
Freeman is accused of being the getaway driver and helping Railback clean up, police said.