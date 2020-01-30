Tulsa Most Wanted Charged With Following Woman From Casino, Trying To Rob Her
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who is wanted on a felony charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Jesse Battiest is their Most Wanted suspect, a news bulletin said.
Battiest and another man followed a woman home from a casino last October after seeing her win more than $7,000, an affidavit of probable cause states. A TPD detective said the men blocked her car at the intersection of East 31st Place and South 140th East Avenue and tried to rob her with a pistol.
The woman was able to drive around the other vehicle and get away, records show.
Battiest is described as a 20-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" and 185 pounds, according to TPD.
When captured, he'll be held on a $50,000 bond.
If you can help TPD locate Jesse Battiest, call 918-596-COPS. A reward is available for information leading to his arrest, and callers can remain anonymous.