While this particular strain of virus is new, coronaviruses in general are not — they are large group of viruses that can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization. The health agency of the United Nations said there are multiple known coronaviruses circulating in animals that have not yet been transmitted to humans.