Koi, Goldfish Found In Bricktown Canal During Cleanup
Tuesday, January 28th 2020, 7:27 AM CST
Updated:
Lime scooters weren't the only surprising thing found in the Bricktown Canal. One local company came to the rescue of koi and goldfish found in the water before it was drained for cleaning.
The fish are now at Garden Ponds Unlimited in Moore. With more than 30 goldfish and koi combined, the company said those two species are not native to Oklahoma, and if they were to be dumped into the river they either wouldn't adapt well or they would overpopulate.
Garden Ponds owner Lauri Lucas also said she doesn't even know how they got there in the first place, saying some one most likely put a few in the canal some time ago. The goldfish and koi will be able be controlled better in a clean environment than if they were in the wild.
"They are kind of pets for people. They are also easy to train. You can train them to eat right out of your hand, so for a species like that to go into the Oklahoma River is just a shame," says Lucas.
For the future of the fish, Lucas said she plans to re-home some of the them, but keep most of them in the company pond for people to come and see.