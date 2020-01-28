Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Parts Of NW Okla.; OKC Metro To See Rain, Cold Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. The rest of the state can plan for a cold, windy, soggy day.
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday afternoon.
Today will mainly be a rain event for central and southern Oklahoma. Snow has already started in the NW and will continue well into the afternoon. Totals could be over half a foot in localized areas.
Several schools in NW OK have already canceled for the day.
Be careful traveling in the areas where heavy snow is expected. Drifting snow may also be an issue. Winds will be strong, so blowing snow could impact visibility at times. The heavy wet snow could cause some power outages as well.
The rain for the rest of Oklahoma will likely break records for this time of year.
Our StormTrackers are out watching the conditions.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.