Chase and John's meeting with her was brief and John said it might be hard to keep in touch with her.



"Sometimes you can't, it's a challenge. There's often times what you have is a moment in time where you're intentional and deliberate. Sometimes you can't do more than the now," he said.



Mike Campbell was one of the first people they took to lunch and they're still in touch. Campbell has two sons who live with his ex-wife and he lives in a small tent south of Salt Lake.



"It's a way to get by until I can go back to a place where I can provide a place for my boys and I to live together," Campbell said.