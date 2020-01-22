Accused Serial Oklahoma Lotto Thief Arrested In Kansas
A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets across the Oklahoma City metro has been arrested in Kansas.
Oklahoma City police posted a picture of 26-year-old Airel Simpkins on Facebook last week after she allegedly stole tickets from at least five OKC gas stations.
Sgt. Megan Morgan said the calls began flooding in from surrounding cities.
“After we posted that, investigators were actually contacted by multiple municipalities around Oklahoma City,” Morgan said. “Edmond, Norman, Mustang, Midwest City, Yukon, Guthrie.”
Guthrie police said the she allegedly got away with $1,400 in merchandise from an area store. They said she’s accused of around $3,000 in other metro thefts.
“She has some outstanding Oklahoma County warrants to include larceny of merchandise and failing to appear on that case,” Morgan said.
In September, police said Simpkins distracted a dollar store clerk while her 8-year-old son ran merchandise out the front door, taking off with $400 worth of items.
Midwest City police said in 2018 she took off with $600 in merchandise from a Dollar General. They said when two cashiers ran out after her Simpkins punched one of them in the face.
“We had been looking for her and were recently contacted by a Kansas detective who said that she was actually doing the exact same thing,” Morgan said.
Simpkins was arrested for forgery, identity theft, obstruction and larceny by Wellington, Kansas police.
She’s currently being held on $15,000 bond in the Sumner County Jail in Kansas.