Police Investigate After Officers Fire Shots In SE OKC, No Injuries Reported
Police officers fired shots in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of SE 46th Street near Bryant.
No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.
Police said the officer-involved shooting started as a traffic stop.
Three people were inside the vehicle and police said two of three ran away from the vehicle.
When officers were chasing the two, they saw they had handguns. At least one suspect turned toward police and the officers fired their weapons at the person, police said.
All three people in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
It is not known what complaints the three will face in connection with this incident.
Police ask residents to avoid the area if possible as it will be blocked off while officers investigate.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.