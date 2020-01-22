News
Moore Police ID Man Killed In Shooting, Man Arrested In Connection With Homicide
Moore police have identified the man killed Tuesday night and the man arrested in connection the deadly shooting.
Thomas Anthony Poolaw, 20, was fatally shot at the Southwinds apartments in the 800 block of City Avenue.
Poolaw was shot in the neck once during an altercation and died at OU Medical Center.
Garret Brent Vaughn, 22, was arrested on a murder complaint.
Police said Vaughn is the cousin of Poolaw's live-in girlfriend.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.