Several Storage Units Ablaze In NE Oklahoma City
Multiple storage units in northeast Oklahoma City caught fire Monday afternoon.
The fire happened at the Global Self Storage location at 14000 N. Interstate 35 Service Road before 5 p.m. Monday. According to Oklahoma City firefighters, multiple units were burning when crews arrived.
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has reported that they are having to bring in heavy tankers for water supply because there are no hydrants in the area.
This is a developing story.
