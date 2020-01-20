“Growing up she was always the type that was there if you needed her. She was the shoulder to cry on, always. She was younger than me but kind of seemed like the big sister of the group. She was always there for anybody,” Stump said. “If she knew we were upset she would bring us candy or toys or stuff and she was always at our house, summer after summer, me, her and our friend Holly would just spend hours roaming the neighborhoods. Just hanging out.”