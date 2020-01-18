Michelle Obama Gets Sweet Message From Barack On Her 56th Birthday
Michelle Obama sure is loved. Not only is she the world's most admired woman, according to Gallup, she also has a husband who openly adores her. On his wife's 56th birthday, former President Barack Obama shared four sweet candid photos and a cute message.
"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" the post read. The black-and-white photos show the couple holding each other, Mr. Obama kissing Mrs. Obama on the cheek, throwing up a peace sign and embracing in a tight hug.
In just a few hours the post got more than 4 million likes on Instagram alone, and it also gained widespread attention on Twitter.
Even though she's no longer first lady, Mrs. Obama still has quite a following. She was named most admired woman two years in a row — this year gaining 10% of the vote, far higher than anyone else on the list. Her memoir "Becoming" sold more than 10 million copies, making it the best-selling memoir in history. And she has also embarked on a new career with her husband: producer.
The couple are spending their time in the private sector running their own production company, Higher Grounds Productions, which has created a slate of content for Netflix. One of their projects, a documentary called "American Factory," has already scored an Academy Award nomination.
Before being a first lady, author and producer, Mrs. Obama was a graduate of both Princeton University and Harvard Law School, an attorney and a mother to Malia and Sasha — who are now both in college, and hopefully remembered to call their mom to wish her a happy birthday.
First published on January 17, 2020 / 2:16 PM
