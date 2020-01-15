News
Legislators Weigh In As 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump Moves To Senate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a resolution Wednesday to send the two articles od impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe said he'll take the impeachment trial process seriously. But he is adamant the president will remain in office when it's all done.
The impeachment trial is set to begin early next week.
News 9’s/News On 6’s Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.