News
President Trump Signs First Phase Of US-China Trade Deal
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers should benefit from new deals the president and Congress are finalizing with major trading partners.
President Donald Trump and China's vice premier signed the first phase of a trade agreement, which, among other things, has China buying $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over the next two years, including $32 billion in agricultural products.
News 9/News On 6's Alex Cameron has the details from the Washington bureau.