Trinity School Moves Into Historic Oklahoma City Building
A historic Oklahoma City building is now home to a school for children with learning differences.
Trinity School has moved into the former Edgemere Elementary School near Northwest 30th and Walker.
The private Trinity School is one of 15 schools leasing property from Oklahoma City Public Schools under the Pathway to Greatness program.
Trinity School provides education for students with learning differences, including autism, dyslexia, ADHD and auditory and sensory delays.
“If you notice the colors in the building are very soft and calming. Not a lot of color. Not a lot of art and stuff on the walls. It keeps the students from getting too distracted,” said Board of Trustees President Jamie Lewallen.
From the size of the classrooms to the design of the furniture, everything was done with the students in mind.
The goal was to have the school completed by the time students returned from winter break.
“We basically achieved all od this in four short months. Having a building like this that is so beautiful and has like a history in our community really lets them know that they’re worth the space,” said art teacher Meghan Wimberley.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m.