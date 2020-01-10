Freezing Drizzle Leads To Crashes Across Oklahoma City Metro
Freezing drizzle falling since about 4 a.m. has caused quite a few wrecks across the Oklahoma City metro area.
Since that time, we've had crashes in the following locations:
- Interstate 35 SB at Northeast 50th Street
- Northwest 23rd Street at Interstate 235 NB
- Northwest Third Street at Portland Avenue
- Rollover accident at Interstate 40 WB between Sunnylane Road and Scott Street
- Broadway Extension at Interstate 44 from SB to WB
- Rollover accident at Interstate 40 WB just east of Reno Avenue
- Interstate 35 at Southeast 44th Street
- Interstate 240 and Eastern Avenue
- Interstate 240 between May and Penn avenues
- Rollover accident at Interstate 40 and Anderson Road
Here's a report from News 9's Ashley Holden during the 6 a.m. hour. She was tracking road conditions over the Belle Isle bridge along Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City.
For the 7 a.m. hour, Ashley moved locations a bit, to Interstate 44 and May Avenue at the May exit.
The icy conditions won't last all day as temperatures will climb above freezing later Saturday, according to News 9 meteorologist Matt Mahler.
Wintry precipitation isn't the only issue for Saturday. Bitter cold air and high winds made their way into Oklahoma Friday evening.
After seeing some severe storms in the eastern part of the state, central Oklahoma saw wind gusts as high as nearly 50 mph.
Most of the state will be in the teens and 20s in the overnight hours and the high winds will not stop.
Watch the full forecast above.