New Kilpatrick Turnpike Expansion To Open Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY - State leaders will cut the ribbon on a new extension to the Kilpatrick Turnpike on Thursday.
The new seven mile stretch of road extends south of Interstate 40 and down around Highway 152 near the Will Rogers World Airport.
The addition was finished a year earlier than the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority planned.
The goal of the extension is to give drivers another option to get around downtown Oklahoma City and relieve some congestion at the current interchanges during busy travel times.
"This roadway will really provide access to commuters who want to get around downtown Oklahoma City without going through the traffic of I-40 and I-44," said OTA Director of Communications Jack Damrill.
He said the OTA is also hoping it will help with semi traffic around the city.
On Jan. 9, even though though the ribbon is being cut, the entire extension won't be ready.
Damrill said the westbound portion will open at noon, two hours after the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. The OTA is hoping to finish up work on the eastbound side in the coming weeks.
"Crews are still working on the bridge on State Highway 152, so we are not ready to open up the eastbound section currently," said Damrill.
The OTA also wants drivers to remember exact change before hitting the new extension.
Damrill said they won't have toll collectors or change machines. The cost without a pike pass is 75 cents.