“Even for local calls people in the 405 area code will have to dial 10 digits. That means that you’ll have to dial 405 etc. etc. whenever you’re calling within the 405 area code. Right now you don’t have to. But in the future, you will,” Willingham said. “We had the 918 area code in the Tulsa area and they also reached an exhaust level. And they then implemented the 539 area code in the exact same area. And customers seemed to get used to that and respond very quickly.”