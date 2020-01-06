Plans For New Thunder Alley Submitted To OKC
The OKC Thunder has big plans for a new Thunder Alley on the south side of Chesapeake Energy Arena.
City leaders are taking a closer look at renderings for the space in between the arena and the convention center hotel along the Oklahoma City Boulevard that the Thunder have submitted.
The Thunder will pay for development which includes two big restaurants and a plaza featuring a sculpture park with a huge steel basketball.
“We see this this area off the Oklahoma City Boulevard as very, very important, projecting the right kind of image to people coming to downtown Oklahoma City,” said Cathy O’Connor, the CEO of the Alliance for Economic Development.
The project design could change, but it is expected to be approved in the next couple of months and could be completed by fall 2021.