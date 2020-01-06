News
1 Taken To Hospital Following NW OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Monday, January 6th 2020, 10:08 AM CST
Updated:
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, Police said.
According to authorities, the shooting started as a domestic situation between two people in a white minivan near North Walker Avenue and West Sheridan Avenue. Police said the male driver was shot by the female passenger.
The female passenger was taken into custody.
Police said the male victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital. There is currently no update on the extent of his injuries.
Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or victim involved at this time.
This is a developing story.