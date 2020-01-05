News
OKC Police Investigating Overnight Home Invasion
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital.
According to OKCPD, a man broke into a home at 4412 St Gregory just after 1 AM. Police say the man was armed with a gun and may have broken into a second house that evening. Officers say a victim was transported to the hospital but did not give a reason why.
The victim's condition is not known at this time. The suspect is still on the run.