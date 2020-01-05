News
Guthrie Police Investigating After Woman Found Stabbed To Death
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Guthrie Police are currently investigating their first murder of the new year.
The Guthrie News Page reports that an unconscious woman was found near the Logan County Mercy Hospital around 7 pm last night. The woman had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead not long after being found.
Police are now looking for a green minivan with missing hubcaps, a dent on the back passenger door, and a broken passenger-rear brake light.