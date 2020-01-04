Fire At Quail Springs Mall Forces Evacuation Of Shoppers, Workers
A fire at the Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City caused an evacuation Saturday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, it started at a Chinese restaurant in the food court. It then spread to the ventilation system and then eventually to the roof.
Large black smoke could be seen as firefighters arrived.
It did not take firefighters long to put out the flames. Some shoppers inside at the time said it was a scary experience.
“As we were leaving, we saw smoke and a number of firefighters motioning us to get out to the nearest exit,” said Jennifer Solis.
Shift Commander Jim Williams with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were able to locate the fire quickly.
“We were able to access the roof and put the remaining fire out had quite a bit of fire on the roof where the fire had extended,” said Williams.
Fire officials said all workers and customers were safely removed. No injuries were reported.
The mall is back open at this time. Officials said the blaze caused an estimated damage of $40,000.