Norman Man Suspected In Toddler's Death Found Dead At Comanche County Refuge
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The search for the accused killer of a 2-year-old came to a conclusion on Saturday.
Christopher Trent, 38, was found dead early Saturday morning. Comanche County officials said he was located in a previously searched area.
Trent was wanted in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy in Norman.
Norman Police tweeted on Saturday that Trent was found dead inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Comanche County.
Norman police said they received a call from the toddler’s mom Wednesday morning asking for a welfare check on her son.
Investigators said the boy's mother left him in Trent's care but when authorities arrived they found the child unresponsive and Trent was gone.
At first, officials only located Trent’s truck. After days of searching they were finally able to find Trent.
Trent's cause of death was suicide by hanging, according to the Comanche County Sheriff.
We are expected to learn more information from Norman police. Stay with News 9 for the latest developments.