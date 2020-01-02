A pedestrian has been killed in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 40 in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Banner Road, troopers said.

Lanes in both directions have been closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

