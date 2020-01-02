News
Pedestrian Killed In Crash On EB I-40 Near Banner Road In Canadian County
Thursday, January 2nd 2020, 9:37 PM CST
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 40 in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Banner Road, troopers said.
Lanes in both directions have been closed while troopers investigate the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
