Authorities Identify Suspect Involved In Lincoln County Manhunt
Tuesday, December 31st 2019, 4:20 PM CST
Updated:
Law officers were looking for a man with four active arrest warrants in Lincoln County.
U.S. Marshals and the Lincoln County deputies were looking for a suspect named Roy Henry Palagonia Tuesday evening near Highway 177 and 1010 County Road.
Authorities told News 9 that Palagonia has four active warrants out for him In Lincoln County.
