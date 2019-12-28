OKC Attorney Named Person Of Interest In Beggs Triple Homicide Faces Potential Suspension Of Law License
In newly filed court documents the Oklahoma Bar Association has presented evidence to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma to have an interim suspension of Harroz’s license to practice law.
Documents state multiple reasons why they have a strong case.
“To the best knowledge, information and belief of the OBA, Harroz has committed specific acts which constitute professional misconduct…and are a cause for professional discipline,” stated in the document.
It goes on to say the Oklahoma Bar Association has received multiple grievances against Harroz since she has been incarcerated. Those three saying Harroz missed court dates with her clients leaving a judge to relay the message that she has been in federal custody.
Now, those clients, according to court documents, are in a bind trying to find new legal representation with no money since they already paid Harroz.
Since this has been filed a judge is giving Keegan Harroz until January 13, 2020 to object and show cause why an order of interim suspension should not be entered.