News
Crash Causes Power Outage In NW OKC
Thursday, December 26th 2019, 7:22 PM CST
Updated:
A crash reportedly caused a power outage in northwest Oklahoma City.
More than 2,750 OG&E customers were without power Thursday night in the area near N Classen Boulevard between NW 23rd and NW 36th streets, according to OG&E's System Watch.
Emergency crews are reporting a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 400 block of NW 30th Street.
OG&E is working to fix the outage.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.