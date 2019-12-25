News
Investigation Underway After Drive-By Shooting At NW OKC Bus Stop
Wednesday, December 25th 2019, 9:16 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department says an investigation is underway after a reported drive-by shooting at a bus stop on the northwest side.
According to police, the shooting occurred at Northwest 33rd and Pennsylvania Avenue, when two men in a silver Dodge truck opened fire into a crowd of people around 8:50 a.m. Christmas day.
Officers said at least one person was hit by gunfire and was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway at Penn. between 31st and 33rd streets is shutdown.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.