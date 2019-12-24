Police: Suspect Dead After Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting At OKC Sonic
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at an Oklahoma City Sonic. The restaurant was evacuated after the suspect, believed to be armed, refused to get out of a vehicle Tuesday.
According to Oklahoma City police, officers were called after a man left his family's home drunk and carrying a gun. The family told police they followed him to the Sonic at NE 23rd and MLK Avenue.
Police said the man was in a parked car with a woman and refused to get out of the vehicle.
As a precaution, Sonic was evacuated.
Around 5:40 p.m., police said the suspect was shot and killed, and the woman inside the vehicle was also struck by gunfire. The woman was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, police have not said if the woman was struck by police gunfire or suspect gunfire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.