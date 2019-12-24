Sport
Former OSU, NFL Quarterback Rusty Hilger Dies
Tuesday, December 24th 2019, 10:11 AM CST
RustyHilger.com
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Rusty Hilger died Tuesday morning, it was announced on his Facebook page, @RustyHilger12.
Hilger was 57 and had battled cancer for several years.
The Oklahoma City native played 46 games in four seasons with the Cowboys. He also played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.
