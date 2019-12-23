OKC Meals On Wheels Awarded Grant, Hopes To Double In Size
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Meals on Wheels has a plan to double outreach in the next five years.
A major grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is certainly helping the organization toward that goal.
In Meals on Wheels Director Chris Lambert's experience, hunger in Oklahoma knows no bounds.
“There are so many seniors in Oklahoma County who don't have sufficient nutrition and we know that there's a much greater need beyond those we're serving currently,” Lambert said.
Thanks to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, expansion of existing services is well on its way.
The foundation awarded $60,200 to Meals on Wheels this year.
It’s one of their loftiest donations to the program yet.
“Since 2008, we've distributed more than $400,000 to mobile meal programs in central Oklahoma,” Oklahoma City Community Foundation VP of Community Engagement Kelley Barnes said.
Barnes said the organization makes a big difference, especially during the holidays,
“It's a huge need in our community, especially during the season of giving everyone wants to give back,” Barnes said.
Nearly 60 churches participate in the local Meals on Wheels program to serve thousands of seniors.
Lambert keeps an eye on all of it.
“For so many people, theirs would be the only face they would see that day. The only smile they would see. The only kind words they would hear. So, what we do is more than just a meal. We feel that we're serving hope,” Lambert said.