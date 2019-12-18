Bakery On The Rise To Bring Bling To Oklahoma City
A bakery business on the rise- is moving its home base from California to Oklahoma.
Lauren Brooks started the making gingerbread and cookie kits a few years ago in a 10,000 square feet space in California.
Now "Bakery Bling" products can be found at Walmart, Target and other retailers.
Brooks now needs more space and has found it at an abandoned Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 6000 Northwest 23rd Street which has around 80,000 square feet.
“I was looking in Texas and Nevada and this just happened to be in OKC,” said Brooks.
Brooks used to live in OKC and her husband is from Oklahoma City.
The couple thinks the more centralized location in the U.S. will help with delivery costs.
Bakery Bling hopes to relocate by March or April.
“We are very excited to bring this back to Oklahoma,” added Brooks.