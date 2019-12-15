Weather
Winter Precipitation To Develop Late Sunday Into Monday
Sunday, December 15th 2019, 4:14 PM CST
Updated:
Fog, drizzle and light rain arrived in Oklahoma early Sunday and is expected to continue throughout the night into Monday morning.
Snow is possible for north and northwest Oklahoma, with snow totals remaining, between 1 and 3 inches.
Oklahoma City can expect to see light drizzle, some freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow in very small amounts.
Motorists are urged to remain aware of possible slick spots on elevated surfaces.
The wintry conditions are expected to clear out by Monday afternoon.
