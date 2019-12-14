Volunteers Lay More Than 1,000 Wreaths For Veterans In Broken Arrow
Volunteers honored more than 1,000 veterans Saturday in Broken Arrow in a very special way.
Broken Arrow's Floral Haven Cemetery was one of 2,100 locations where Wreaths Across America volunteers laid wreaths on veterans' graves.
Volunteers have been placing these wreaths on veterans' graves at Floral Haven Cemetery for the last 15 years.
Nearly 1,500 wreaths were placed on graves on Saturday, and that's all thanks to donations.
"We remember our fallen, honor those who served and teach our children the value of freedom,” said Linda Siegmann with Civil Air Patrol.
It's a simple gesture that can mean so much to so many.
At the exact same time all across the country, volunteers placed millions of wreaths on veterans' graves.
“These veterans, who would have never even been remembered, are being remembered every December now,” said Siegmann. “It's always important to remember those who fought for our freedom."
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization which organizes the annual wreath laying ceremony.
It's a way to honor those who served and fought for our freedom.
It all started in Maine in 1992 with a wreath making company.
“They had all these wreaths left over and they didn't know what to do with them,” said Siegmann. “So they went down to Arlington, Virginia, and they laid wreathes there and it was kind of the catalyst that started the wreaths across America."
Volunteers in Broken Arrow hosted several fundraisers to help provide wreaths to the thousands of veterans buried here at Floral Haven Cemetery.
Siegmann said this is just another example of how Broken Arrow honors those who served.
“We always put a huge emphasis on the veterans because if we don't then we will forget that freedom isn't free,” said Siegmann. “And it takes every generation has to continue to work to preserve our freedoms."
Siegmann said every year, they inch closer to honoring all 9,000 veterans buried here.
But their goal is bigger than that.
“The goal is to one day have wreaths laying on every single veterans graves across the nation,” said Siegmann.
The fundraising will start Sunday for next year’s event.
From now until Jan. 20, a $15 donation will provide two wreaths for next year instead of just one.