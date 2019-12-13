News
Weapon Found In Student's Bag At School In Putnam City District
A student at a middle school in the Putnam City school district was arrested Friday on suspicion of bringing a weapon to school.
The incident happened at Capps Middle School, according to Putnam City spokesperson Sheradee Hurst.
She said the weapon was unloaded and was inside a student's bag, and district police confiscated both the weapon and some ammunition also found in the bag.
"Staff reacted quickly and appropriately," Hurst said.
This is a developing story.