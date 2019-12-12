News
1 Shot At NE OKC Convenience Store
Thursday, December 12th 2019, 8:10 PM CST
Updated:
One person was shot at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store, police said.
The shooting happened Thursday night at the Quick Mart, 2223 NE 23rd St. near Martin Luther King Avenue.
Police said one person was shot in the leg, and the injuries are not life-threatening. Police said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.
This shooting is not related to a domestic shooting at a nearby location, police said.
