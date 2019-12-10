OKC Police Searching For Suspects After Stolen Car Used In Multiple Burglaries
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a stolen car that was used in two robberies.
It all started Sunday, when victim Simon Lopez was approached outside his apartment by a man with a gun.
Lopez said the man told him he worked for the cartel and forced him to hand over the keys to his new car.
Monday morning, two suspects in the stolen Nissan Rogue committed a second crime, robbing one of the Burrito El Tin Tan food trucks in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police reports said two suspects with their faces covered, took out a knife and told the victim to go with them.
“She has a bag of money with her, so they asked her for that, and she ran across the street because she was scared and she left,” Burrito El Tin Tan owner Jetzabel Espinoza said of her employee’s experience.
After taking two cell phones from the food truck, the suspects then went to Golden Burrito food truck, which was parked at Southeast 44th Street and Shields at the time.
“The same suspects this time with their faces uncovered attempted to do the same thing at another food truck,” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Megan Morgan said.
While none of the victims were physically harmed, Lopez was devastated to learn his car was being used for robberies.
Espinoza said her employee is too scared to come back to work right now.
Locating the blue 2019 Nissan Rogue could be the first clue to finding the suspects who caused all of this.
Any tips or information on the crime can be given to Oklahoma City Police Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.