One person was critically injured after a rollover crash on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City.

The crash happened in the 13500 block of E Draper Drive. 

A pickup was trying to pass another vehicle on the curve but it caused the vehicle to roll over, police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Four other people were treated at the scene.

The vehicle the pickup was trying to pass did not stop, police said. 

