1 Critically Injured After Rollover Crash In SE OKC
Tuesday, December 10th 2019, 4:01 PM CST
One person was critically injured after a rollover crash on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City.
The crash happened in the 13500 block of E Draper Drive.
A pickup was trying to pass another vehicle on the curve but it caused the vehicle to roll over, police said.
One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Four other people were treated at the scene.
The vehicle the pickup was trying to pass did not stop, police said.
