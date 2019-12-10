Oklahoma To Vote On MAPS 4 Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - After the polls shut down and the ballots are counted on Tuesday, the city will know whether or not MAPS 4 will go into effect.
The MAPS 4 Program includes 16 projects, totaling more than $900 million dollars, making it the most expensive MAPS to date.
Unlike past programs that focused on sports, recreation and entertainment, MAPS 4 is resource centered, investing in programs that target specific community needs.
The plan includes $110 million for new youth centers to provide after school and summer programs, $30 million will construct a new senior wellness center and $40 million will go toward building two new mental health crisis centers.
According to a poll conducted by News 9, viewers seemed to like the change with over 65% supporting these items.
Other projects include:
- Affordable housing for the homeless.
- The upgrading of existing bus stops, bike lanes and sidewalks.
- Construction of a new main animal shelter to replace the current aging facility a
- Beautification in and around the metro area.
And MAPS 4 doesn’t ignore entertainment and recreation. Over the next 8 years $100 million will go towards the construction of a new coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds and a new multi-purpose stadium for professional and collegiate sports, concerts and more.
If approved MAPS4 will go into effect April 1.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Click here to view the MAPS 4 sample ballot.