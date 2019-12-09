Chickasha Man Charged After Bomb Found In His Truck, Police Say
A man was arrested in Chickasha after police said they found a bomb in his pickup. Christopher Lee made his first appearance in court Monday where a judge set his bond a half a million dollars. He is charged with one count of felony possession of an explosive device and one count of misdemeanor stalking of his estranged wife.
Chickasha police arrested Lee Friday at the Holiday Inn Express. They found the explosive device in his passenger seat.
“It was a real device that potentially could have exploded, yes,” said Chief Kathryn Rowell.
The OHP bomb squad was called to take control of the device.
Police said they were alerted to the bomb by Lee's estranged wife who said Lee had been threatening her and she played officers voice mail messages, one that said she, “would find a surprise at the park on her way to work the next day.”
Lee has been in jail since he was arrested Friday. But his mother said this isn't what it seems.
“If they’re not hunting and fishing, they’re blowing crap up,” she said.
She admits her son had the device, but she said it was just for recreation and he had no intention of hurting anyone.
“People need to know it’s not a big terroristic threat because it’s not rural Oklahoma. That is a big man’s toys.”
She said Lee's wife has called police on him four times in the last two months and this time knew he had the explosive, so she called police again.
“It was a way to set him up again,” she said.