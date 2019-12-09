Suspected Burglar Busted After Returning To Scene Of Crime For Dropped Cell Phone
A 19-year-old burglary suspect was busted after returning to the scene of the crime for his phone.
Police arrested Willie Haskins, 19, on one complaint of first-degree burglary.
Haskins and another suspect left their image on the northeast Oklahoma City homeowner’s home security video.
“They looked right into the camera,” said Gina Garrett-Cox, burglary victim. “The police officer said he had actually seen one of the young men before.”
After the duo knocked on the front door, they grabbed a rock and threw it at a window. The noise startled Garrett-Cox out of bed.
“I thought it was my son you know maybe he had dropped a plate or a bowl or something,” said Garrett-Cox. “So I run in there calling his name and I noticed the living room window was broken.”
She said the burglars took off when they realized someone was home. In the process of fleeing, Haskins dropped his phone in the victim’s backyard. Garrett-Cox found the phone and called police.
“The officer wondered if maybe the suspect would come back and try finding the cell phone,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And turns out he actually did.”
Haskins returned to the scene of the crime but was wearing a different shirt. The officer found him looking for the phone in the woman’s backyard and confronted him.
The officer brought Haskins to the front door for the homeowner to identify him. In the security video, Haskins was heard denying that he changed his shirt and dropped his phone in the backyard.
The officer arrested the teen and booked him in the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of first-degree burglary. Police said he also had an outstanding burglary warrant.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Garrett-Cox. “I was just like what a waste.”
The other suspect did not return and is outstanding. The public can call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 with tips.