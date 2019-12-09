"I came to a full realization about my sexual orientation over a long period of time. I knew I was 'one of them' way back in 2015. It is personally quite challenging but I feel that I have a greater voice and the best position to promote this cause," she disclosed in an interview with Missosology, a pageant blog.

Last year's Miss Universe competition included its first transgender contestant.

And earlier this year, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America made history together with the first three black women to wear those crowns at the same time.