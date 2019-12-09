'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Has Major 'Stranger Things' Vibes: Watch!
The legacy lives on! Following the iconic 1984 Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II comes a new sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. On Monday, the first trailer for the film was released and instead of the big comedy laughs of the originals, it has a much darker, Stranger Things-esque vibe to it -- thanks in large part to Finn Wolfhard's involvement.
In Afterlife, Wolfhard plays new kid in town Trevor, who finds himself facing the paranormal alongside his younger sister, Phoebe (Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace) and their single mother, Callie (Carrie Coon). They family has moved to the middle of nowhere to sort through their grandfather's belongings at his "creepy old farmhouse."
"My mom says we're just here to pick through the rubble of his life," Grace's character says in the clip.
Turns out, grandpa may have been one of the original Ghostbusters. Though they don't say which one, both original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd have confirmed appearances in director Jason Reitman's new film, as well as Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.
Paul Rudd also appears in the trailer as a science teacher well-versed in all things ghost busting. And the Stranger Things' parallels are even more evident when his character, Mr. Grooberson, is seen sitting in a car when a giant, unseen creature lands on the hood.
Wolfhard spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner in October about the sequel, saying, "It's a really faithful movie if you love the originals. People are going to love it."