News
Grady County Employees Settle In Over Payment Lawsuit
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - A settlement has been reached with multiple Grady County employees after a special state investigative audit looked into salary over payments over the course of ten years.
At this time, half of the money has been paid back to taxpayers and according to officials, the other half will be paid in accordance to different payment agreements or agreed judgments.
According to the Oklahoman the numbers show these salary payments totaled more than $700 thousand over the ten year period.
Thirteen Grady County officials were overpaid during this time with the payments ranging from almost $5,000 to a little more than $90,000.
The Grady County officials include multiple county commissioners, county clerks and two sheriffs.
The overpayments started in 2008 when an 18 percent increase was given to both county employees and officials, even after advice was given that only county employees and not those who were elected should get the raise.
Ten years later, In August of 2018, county commissioners voted to cut the salaries after the excessive payments were discovered.
According to auditors, three Grady County Fairgrounds employees were also overpaid during this period as well. That issue has been resubmitted to the Grady County District Attorney.